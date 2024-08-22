The Judge from Hell: Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s drama premieres on THIS date

After generating heightened anticipation with script reading snippets, the makers of the upcoming SBS drama featuring ‘Heirs’ star Park Shin Hye and ‘Love in Contract’ star Kim Jae Young have announced that ‘The Judge from Hell’ will premiere on Disney+ on September 21 for global K-drama fans.

On August 21, Disney+ revealed that the anticipated action-fantasy drama ‘The Judge from Hell’ will be available for streaming on the platform starting September 21. The drama will feature Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na, a demon from hell who inhabits the body of a judge. Kim Jae Young will play Han Da On, a compassionate and warm detective dealing with criminals in a world even more ruthless than hell.

The drama centers on an elite judge (Park Shin Hye) with a cold demeanor who is secretly a demon. Her hidden job is to send culprits who refuse to introspect to hell. She encounters a warm and friendly detective (Kim Jae Young) who, despite his sharpness, is burdened with personal pain. Their paths cross, leading to significant changes in their lives. This romantic action fantasy explores the coexistence of good and evil and charts Bit Na’s journey toward becoming a true judge dedicated to delivering justice.

‘The Judge from Hell’ is directorial of Park Jin Pyo, known for films such as ‘Brave Citizen’, ‘Love Forecast’, and ‘Closer to Heaven’, marking his first K-drama project. Jo Yi Soo is the screenwriter. The drama also stars Kim In Kwon, Kim Ah Young, Lee Kyu Han, Kim Jae Hwa, and Kim Hye Hwa, among others.

The series will consist of 14 episodes, with new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. KST (6:30 p.m. IST). With its talented cast and creative team, expectations are high for ‘The Judge from Hell’, which is ready to captivate audiences with its compelling and engaging narrative while showcasing the chemistry between the lead actors.