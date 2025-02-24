‘The Judge from Hell’ actor Kim Jae Young in talks for his first-ever lead role

Budding actor Kim Jae Young is slowly carving a niche for himself in the K-drama arena. The actor has starred in popular dramas like ‘Love in Contract’ and ‘My Secret Romance.’ Recently, the actor starred in Park Shin Hye’s ‘The Judge from Hell.’ Jae Young played the role of a warm and diligent detective. Moving ahead, the actor has received an offer to lead the upcoming drama ‘Idol Kid.’

As per reports, Kim Jae Young is in talks for his first-ever leading role with ‘Idol Kid.’ However, there is no official confirmation on whether the details are final. Despite this, fans are curious about the project as they wait to see the budding talent lead a rom-com drama.

Reportedly, ‘Idol Kid’ will focus on the brewing love between a high-profile lawyer and an idol star. The lawyer has been a passionate fan of an idol for 15 years. On the other hand, the idol despises obsessive fans the most. The intriguing setup is going to create the perfect backdrop for fluttering romantic moments. Meanwhile, the comic misunderstandings between the two will elevate the tension and the thrill quotient of the plot.

For the drama, the makers have approached Kim Jae Young for the role of Do Ra Ik, as per reports. He ventures into the singing terrain to support his mother who sings for cabarets. Soon, his life takes a pivotal turn when an entertainment company CEO takes notice of his talent. As fate plays its cards, Ra Ik is recruited to be a part of a boyband. He soon takes over the music scene with his vocals and stunning looks.

Lee Kwang Young is going to helm the slated drama. The director previously helmed ‘Call It Love’ and ‘The Secret Life of My Secretary.’