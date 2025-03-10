Park Shin Hye contemplates headlining ‘Miss Undercover Boss’

K-drama heartthrob, ‘Doctors’ and ‘The Heirs’ star Park Shin Hye is in talks to lead the upcoming office comedy, ‘Miss Undercover Boss.’ If she greenlights, the project will mark her return to the screens following her smashing performance in ‘The Judge From Hell.’

On March 10, a media outlet reported that Park Shin Hye will star in the upcoming drama ‘Miss Undercover Boss.’ In response to the report, the actress’s agency SALT Entertainment issued a statement. “Park Shin Hye received an offer to star in ‘Miss Undercover Boss’ and is currently reviewing the offer.”

The slated drama is an office comedy set in the late 1990s during the tumultuous time of the IMF crisis. ‘Miss Undercover Boss’ will chronicle the story of a 35-year-old elite financial supervisory officer Hong Geum Bo. She is a determined workaholic. Leveraging her young appearance, she goes undercover as a 20-year-old high school graduate employee at a securities firm. She does this to investigate suspicious financial activities. Soon, she is drawn into a spree of office comedy and politics and new friendships blossom.

For the drama, the makers have approached Park Shin Hye for the role of Hong Geum Bo. She is an elite financial supervisory officer. She transforms herself into a high school graduate employee when tasked to infiltrate a securities firm for investigation.

‘Business Proposal’ and ‘Brewing Love’ director Park Seon Ho will helm the drama with Moon Hyun Kyung as the screenwriter.

Meanwhile, last year, the actress delivered two successful dramas- ‘Doctor Slump’ and ‘The Judge from Hell.’ In January, Park Shin Hye made her highly-anticipated TV comeback after three years with ‘Doctor Slump.’ Her performance and on-screen chemistry with celebrated actor Park Hyung Sik received widespread admiration. Subsequently, she took on the lead role of Kang Bit Na in the high-stakes drama ‘The Judge from Hell.’ In the drama, fans saw Shin Hye in a new light who plays the role of a devil judge who doesn’t play by the book.

Moving ahead, she is also in talks to lead the drama ‘Chair Time’