Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s ‘The Judge from Hell’ to get a season 2

In an unanticipated move, the makers of ‘The Judge from Hell’ have announced the second season of the hit drama. On May 23, Studio S confirmed the revival of the thriller while receiving the bronze at the New York Festivals Storytellers Gala 2025. The news has sent the fans into a frenzy, who expect Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young to reprise their roles.

While accepting the award, Studio S’s CCO made the announcement in his acceptance speech. “We will be back soon with Season 2 [of The Judge from Hell]. As long as the law is unfair, The Judge from Hell will never stop.” Meanwhile, details of the plot or whether the original cast member will return remain under wraps.

Advertisement

The original drama featured Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na. She is a demon from hell who inhabits the body of a judge. Meanwhile, Kim Jae Young plays Han Da On, a compassionate and warm detective. He is dealing with criminals in a world even crueller than hell. ‘The Judge from Hell’ focuses on the elite judge (Park Shin Hye) with a cold demeanour who is secretly a demon. Her clandestine task is to send culprits who refuse to introspect to hell. She encounters a warm and friendly detective (Kim Jae Young) who, despite his sharpness, carries a personal pain. Their paths cross, leading to significant changes in their lives. This romantic action fantasy divulged the coexistence of good and evil within a courtroom setting.

Advertisement

Park Jin Pyo, known for films such as ‘Brave Citizen’, ‘Love Forecast’, and ‘Closer to Heaven’ directed the drama. ‘The Judge from Hell’ was his first K-drama project. Jo Yi Soo is the screenwriter. Furthermore, the drama also stars Kim In Kwon, Kim Ah Young, Lee Kyu Han, Kim Jae Hwa, and Kim Hye Hwa in key roles.

Also Read: BTS’ Jin smashes records with solo comeback; ‘Echo’ roars to no. 3 on Billboard 200