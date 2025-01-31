The game is not over! Netflix announces ‘Squid Game’ season 3 release date

The South Korean dystopian show ‘Squid Game’ returned with its highly-anticipated second chapter on December 26. The season ended with a cliffhanger with several questions remaining unanswered. Now, with the stakes and the pressure higher than ever, the makers have revealed the release of the final chapter. ‘Squid Game’ season 3 releases on June 27, revealing the fate of Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hun and the life-altering game.

The official Squid Game Twitter account posted a chilling teaser, “Nothing can prepare you for the final season. Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27. #NextOnNetflix.” The main poster shows the guard dressed in pink dragging a dead player to his black coffin with a pink bow. Interestingly, the ground is covered with flowers, juxtaposing the sinister game with idyllic flowers. The shadows of the two dolls for the season, Young Hee and Chul Soo are seen in the background. The makers also released a few snippets from the upcoming season, stirring fans’ curiosities.

Nothing can prepare you for the final season. Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/qoPAqWTRHD
— Squid Game (@squidgame) January 30, 2025



In the first snippet, Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hun is handcuffed with his piercing gaze set upon someone. The following picture shows Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man. He sits on a sofa with his black mask in his hand, lost in deep thought. Warm light embraces the atmosphere, elevating the gravitas of the shot. The next photo confirms that ‘Sweet Home’ actress Park Gyu-young, who joined the cast of Season 2 as Kang No-eul, one of the sniper soldiers in the game is going to reprise her role.

Prepare for the final game. Here’s your first look at Squid Game Season 3 photos, premiering June 27. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/3j8yUaOccK — Squid Game (@squidgame) January 30, 2025



Meanwhile, another photo highlights the deadly repercussions of the game, as it shows the loss of a player. It features Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju, Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee, Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja, and Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik. They look devasted as they mourn near a black coffin wrapped in a pink ribbon.

‘Squid Game’ follows a deadly life-altering game that forces citizens to stake their lives away. In return, they can either win a substantial cash prize that could change their lives or face fatal consequences. After Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hun is the last man standing from season 1, he re-enters the deadly games to put a stop to it. Brimming with the burning fire of revenge, he vows to find those who are puppeteering with the lives of desperate individuals.

With the announcement of the release date of ‘Squid Game’ season 3, fans have flooded the internet with their theories. As they wait to find out whether Gi-hun will be able to put an end to the game, some think the season might surprise them. Some even speculate that he might take over as the Front Man to forge an alliance between the remaining players. One fan theorized, “I am expecting a bad ending because I don’t know how he would end the games.” Moreover, others expect a showdown between Gi-hun and the Front Man. Several fans also think that past characters might make a comeback for the final chapter.

Meanwhile, ‘Squid Game’ season 2 achieved a clean sweep in 93 countries, topping the most-watched chart simultaneously. However, several fans have expressed disappointment with the season. This is because it is a build-up to season 3 and ends on a cliffhanger.

Previously, ‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong Hyuk teased an intense third instalment, making sure to keep fans on their toes. While speaking with Variety, he said, “With each episode, it’s going to get better. With each season it’s going to get better and a more expanded story, more intense story, and definitely more entertaining. So just be sure to watch it until the very end!”. Moreover, he also confirmed to IGN that ‘Squid Game’ S3 will focus on “what happens to Gi-hun.”

Fans can hope to find the answers to all the burning questions on June 27, sealing the fate of the intense game.