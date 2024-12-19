‘The Game Don’t Stop’: Hanumankind creates rap anthem for ‘Squid Game’ S2

One of the most unanticipated collaborations of the year is here and fans can’t have enough of it. Releasing on December 26, the highly-awaited second instalment of ‘Squid Game’ has sent fans into a frenzy with a collaboration with Hanumankind. The ‘Big Dawgs’ hitmaker has created an electric and sharp rap anthem for the deadly survival show. The Malayali rapper has created the track ‘The Game Don’t Stop’ for the Netflix K-drama.

The edgy track fuses the dark and morbid themes of the game with Hanumankind’s signature style. Created with an Indian flavour, the track imagines the deadly survival game in India while also adhering to the iconic markers and sounds of the show. The resultant track captures the emotional turbulence the players face as they gamble with their lives in the game. With pulsating beats, visually captivating storytelling, elemental resonance, and catchy rap lyrics, the track is a perfect fit for the show.

Since the release of the rap anthem, ‘The Game Don’t Stop,’ fans have been in awe of the collaboration between Hanumankind and South Korea’s top show. One fan wrote, “First Artist from India to feature on a Korean Drama Soundtrack! HELL YEAH!” Another wrote, “Hanumankind is really something else. I didn’t expect this song and mix to be that good. It’s fire!!”

Meanwhile, ‘Squid Game’ S2 will see the return of Gi-Eun with ulterior motives. As the last man standing from the game in Season 1, he now seeks revenge. Gi-Eun vows to find the mastermind puppeteering desperate individuals and manipulate them to stake their lives. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased the details in his conversation with Reuters. “Gi-hun’s endeavour to find out who these people are and why they do what they do is the core story of season two.”

For those unaware, ‘Squid Game’ focuses on a death-defying and life-altering competition that forces citizens to stake their lives away. The last player standing wins a substantial cash prize, while the other players succumb to death. The game features 456 players, all of whom share one thing in common—they are all deep in financial trouble. The games are overseen by the Front Man, who wears a black mask and uniform. The game proceeds with each player’s death contributing 100 million won to the potential 45.6 billion won grand prize. Additionally, the games are televised for a group of wealthy Americans who place bets on the players.

Released in 2021, ‘Squid Game’ became a global sensation, becoming Netflix’s most-watched show in 94 countries, surpassing ‘Bridgerton’. ‘Squid Game’ S2 premieres on December 26. Additionally, the third and final season will premiere in 2025. For season 2, actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo are reprising their roles from the first season. The upcoming instalment will also feature an impressive list of new cast members.

On the other hand, Hanumankind recently shook the music scene with his global smash hit, ‘Big Dawgs.’ The collaboration has upped the ante and fans now expect a high-stakes spectacle.