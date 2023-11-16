‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’ Drops Dec 15 on Disney+ Hotstar

Escape from imminent death becomes the paramount challenge for Aliya in the upcoming thrilling conclusion of Disney+ Hotstar’s hit series, “The Freelancer.” Set to release all episodes on December 15, 2023, this highly anticipated culmination follows the success of the first four episodes, which premiered on September 1, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

Adapted from Shirish Thorat’s gripping novel, “A Ticket to Syria,” and brought to life by Creator and Showrunner Neeraj Pandey, Director Bhav Dhulia, and Producer Shital Bhatia of Friday Storytellers, “The Freelancer: The Conclusion” stars the talented Mohit Raina, veteran actor Anupam Kher, and the supremely gifted Kashmira Pardeshi.

The series, praised by audiences, also boasts a stellar cast including Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias, and others.

Expressing excitement about the series, Producer Shital Bhatia stated, “The positive reception of the first four episodes of ‘The Freelancer’ speaks volumes about the scale and performances. With ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion,’ audiences will embark on a thrilling journey with Aliya and Avinash, culminating in an exhilarating finish.”

Anupam Kher, who plays the nuanced character of Dr. Khan, remarked, “Dr. Khan is a very thought-through character with various layers to his personality. With the first part, viewers witnessed Aliya’s struggle, and now, with ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion,’ it’s time to take audiences on the extraction mission as Avinash Kamath risks everything to rescue Aliya. The fast-paced action and gripping suspense will undoubtedly leave audiences at the edge of their seats.”

Reflecting on his character, Mohit Raina shared, “Avinash Kamath’s character graph has grown with each episode as he experiences a turmoil of his own. Season 1 was well-received, and I am glad audiences enjoyed it. With ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion,’ they are in for a nail-biting extraction mission as Avinash is set to roll into action.”

As fans eagerly anticipate the resolution of Aliya’s intense journey, “The Freelancer: The Conclusion” promises to deliver a riveting and action-packed conclusion that will keep viewers hooked until the last episode.