BTS’ J-hope goes live from LA: teases ‘good news’ and shares life updates

Following his military discharge, BTS’ J-hope hasn’t been active in his public life. The K-pop star is taking time off and unwinding in LA. During his latest live session on Weverse, the BTS member revealed that he is currently in LA. Putting fans’ curiosities to rest, J-hope talked about his life there and what plans he has lined up. Heightening anticipations, the K-pop sensation teased some ‘good news’ on the way.

During the session, the BTS boy teased the ARYM with his upcoming project. He said, “I’m doing well! I can’t tell you what I’m preparing for, but I’m preparing a lot of things for you guys. It’s been so long since a live session. Hopefully, I’ll prepare hard and also be able to give you guys good news soon. Jin hyung’s album is coming out soon, he prepared really hard for it. I’m really looking forward to it.”

J-hope also got candid about his life in LA and what he has been up to. “I’ll try to do what I came here to do. I wanted to come to the US to adjust to the life I was living before. Somehow, the time for my discharge came, and even as I was discharged, I felt like, have I really been discharged? So, as I’m here (in LA), I feel like I’ve finally been discharged, so I think I made the right decision.” He added, “I will adjust here well first, and once I go back to Korea, I hope I’ll be able to adjust there too quickly.”

Moreover, as the live interaction progressed, J-hope also shared other details about her personal life. He said that he has “gained a bit of weight” and he has been working out a lot. The K-pop idol also wished his fans for their exams. He said, “I hope that you do well on your college entrance exams and that you will have great results. and ARMYs, please be healthy.” Additionally, J-Hope also spoke about his dog Mickey. He didn’t only meet him but also “walked him a lot”. During the conversation, he also assured fans that he wasn’t “sick but just talking softly”.

Moving to the music scene, BTS’ J-hope enquired what his fans would like from him next. “If I were to make music, what kind (of genre) would you like me to do? ‘Rap’? Of course, I will. ‘Rhythmical music?’ Like pop? ‘Whatever Hoseok wants to do’? I’m so conflicted because of this.”

Wrapping up, the K-pop star said, “Anyways, the reason I came on live is because I thought you might be curious as to what and how I’ve been doing lately. I thought just letting you know things like this is important. I came because I miss you…I’ll end now. If I get a chance, I’ll come visit again, and next time, I’ll come back with a more hyped and upped J-Hope.”