'Dragging my late wife...': Tharoor after Vivek Agnihotri, Kher's tweets

“Dear fopdoodle, gnashnab @ShashiTharoor, FYI, Singapore is most regressive censor in the world” Agnihotri tweeted tagging Tharoor.

“It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam). Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned. Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide,” Agnihotri added.

In another tweet, the director asked whether Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu and that the Congress MP should delete his tweet and apologize to Sunanda’s soul.

“Hey @ShashiTharoor, Is this true that Late Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu? Is the enclosed SS true? If yes, then in Hindu tradition, to respect the dead, you must delete your tweet and apologize to her soul,” Agnihotri wrote.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher too waded into the spat by sharing a screenshot of a Twitter thread of the late Sunanda Pushkar and asking Tharoor to “show some sensitivity towards Kashmiri Pandits for Sunanda’s sake.”

“Dear @ShashiTharoor! Your callousness towards #KashmiriHindus genocide is tragic. If nothing else at least for #Sunanda’s sake who was a Kashmiri herself you should show some sensitivity towards #KashmiriPandits & not feel victorious about a country banning #TheKashmirFiles!,” Kher tweeted.