Tharoor booked over his remark of ‘offering money to voters’

Kerala Police have registered a case against Shashi Tharoor, Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

The case has been registered on a complaint filed by his rival BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar related to the allegation ‘offering money to voters.’

Tharoor has made an allegation during an interview with a news channel that the BJP candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had offered money to voters and religious leaders in exchange for vote.

Advertisement

Rajeev Chandrasekhar filed a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) against Tharoor over the allegation and the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police registered the case

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had reprimanded Shashi Tharoor for making ‘unverified allegations’ against BJP candidate Chandrasekhar by violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).