Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s boat mishap featured in Telugu debut ‘Saindhav’

In a thrilling revelation at a press meet in Hyderabad, Bollywood stalwart Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared an amusing anecdote of a boat mishap from the filming of his upcoming Telugu debut, “Saindhav,” directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Scheduled for a grand release on January 13, just in time for the festive occasion of Sankranthi, the film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui essaying the role of Vikas Malik, a character teetering on the edge of sanity, as glimpsed in the riveting trailer.

The seasoned actor took the opportunity to shed light on his unique experience while shooting a pivotal scene alongside the celebrated Venkatesh in the presence of co-stars Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah. Nawazuddin Siddiqui couldn’t help but burst into laughter as he recounted a hair-raising incident during the filming process.

The scene unfolded in the picturesque locales of Sri Lanka, where the crew faced the raw forces of nature. “We were shooting on a boat, and a massive wave unexpectedly crashed upon us,” Nawazuddin chuckled, recalling the adrenaline-pumping moment. “I found myself on the brink of falling into the ocean as the boat seemed on the verge of capsizing. Miraculously, I managed to land back on the boat instead of being swallowed by the sea,” he added, still amused by the sheer unpredictability of the situation.

Advertisement

What makes this incident even more intriguing is that the entire heart-stopping episode is on record on camera. Rather than omitting the unexpected mishap, the filmmakers decided to retain the shot in the final cut of the film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with a mischievous glint in his eye, confidently declared, “They kept the shot in the film. I bet the audience will love it!”

With its theatrical release set to dazzle audiences worldwide on January 13, 2024, aligning with the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti, “Saindhav” promises not only a gripping narrative but also unexpected, real-life thrills that Nawazuddin Siddiqui inadvertently contributed during the filmmaking process. As fans eagerly await the unveiling of this Telugu cinematic gem, Nawazuddin’s near-perilous adventure on the boat adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming release.