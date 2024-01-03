Venkatesh Daggubati vs Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Saindhav’ premieres Jan 13

In a cinematic clash of titans, Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati is set to take on a new challenge in his upcoming action film, “Saindhav,” where he goes head-to-head with the acclaimed Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film promises an intense narrative that transcends the typical boundaries of action-packed drama.

As the clock ticks down to its release on January 13, the makers of “Saindhav” have unveiled a gripping trailer, providing a sneak peek into the riveting storyline. Venkatesh Daggubati assumes the role of a tenacious family man whose life takes an unexpected turn when his daughter is diagnosed with a terminal illness. The emotional rollercoaster begins as they discover that the only lifeline, a vial with a cure costing crores, is in the clutches of a nefarious pharmaceutical racket masterminded by Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character.

The trailer unfolds the protagonist’s journey from domestic bliss to a relentless pursuit of the life-saving vial, setting the stage for a face-off against Nawazuddin and his formidable army. Sailesh Kolanu weaves a tale of desperation, determination, and an unyielding father’s love against the backdrop of a high-stakes pharmaceutical conspiracy.

Advertisement

“Saindhav” boasts a stellar cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash. Interestingly, the film marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s debut in Telugu cinema, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans of both actors.

Beyond the realms of “Saindhav,” Venkatesh Daggubati is set to grace screens with the second season of the adrenaline-pumping action thriller series, “Rana Naidu.” The first season garnered acclaim not only in India but also on the global stage, further solidifying Venkatesh’s stature as a versatile and compelling actor.

As the countdown to the Pongal release of “Saindhav” begins, audiences can anticipate a power-packed cinematic experience, delving into the depths of familial bonds, relentless pursuit, and the clash between good and evil in a gripping narrative brought to life by the formidable duo of Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.