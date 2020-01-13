January 12, 2009, witnessed a straightforward, naïve, multi-talented and an ideal daughter-in-law Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai. The actress soon became the household name as she fitted herself into the shoes of the character. We are talking about TV actress Hina Khan who has now transformed herself from that bubbly, fun-loving Akshara to a bold and sassy Hina Khan. The actress, today is ruling the TV industry and is giving a tough competition to other divas.

On Sunday, the actress completed her 11 years in the industry. Though it wasn’t a bed of roses for the pretty face, she did not lose hope and prove her mettle in all spheres of life. Hina’s journey has been nothing less than inspirational. Since Sunday, the fans have been bombarding social media with sweet messages and notes to celebrate the occasion.

Recently, the actress also decided to acknowledge their efforts and ring this happiness in the sweetest way possible. She took to her official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days. In the picture, she is seen dressed as our beloved Akshara, beaming with a huge smile on her face. She captioned it as, ‘This is all where it started.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina has a whole lot of important projects lined up this year. She will be seen making her digital debut as Damaged 2 releases on January 14, 2020. Later, in February, she will be seen in Bollywood thriller Hacked.