Pranali Rathod reveals childhood charm in heartwarming video

Pranali Rathod, the beloved star known for her role as Akshara Goenka in the hit TV series ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, recently delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming glimpse into her childhood through a charming video on her Instagram stories.

In the video, Pranali exuded cuteness with her short hair adorned by a white hairband, surrounded by a bunch of other kids. It’s clear that her charm and innocence have been with her since her early days.

Stepping into the shoes of Akshara Goenka after Shivangi Joshi’s departure, Pranali Rathod quickly won the hearts of viewers as the third-generation lead of the show. Her portrayal of Akshara, the daughter of Naira and Kartik, showcased a journey from a budding vocalist to a successful lawyer, capturing the audience’s admiration along the way.

Advertisement

Among the many highlights of the show was Pranali’s chemistry with Harshad Chopda, who played Abhimanyu Birla. Affectionately termed as ‘AbhiRa’ and ‘HarShali’ by fans, their on-screen bond added another layer of charm to the series.

Since bidding farewell to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Pranali Rathod has been keeping busy with various projects. Her acting journey commenced in 2018 with ‘Pyaar Pehli Baar’, where she portrayed Saanvi, marking the beginning of her venture into the world of entertainment.

Subsequently, she graced the screens with roles in shows like ‘Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki’, ‘Barrister Babu’, and ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Not limiting herself to television, Pranali also made her web debut with ‘Chutzpah’ in 2021, adding another feather to her cap.

Her stint as Akshara Goenka in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ not only catapulted her to fame but also earned her accolades, including the prestigious ITA Award for Best Actress Popular. Furthermore, she continued to embody the character in the game show ‘Ravivaar With Star Parivaar’ in 2022, further solidifying her place in the hearts of her fans.

With her talent and endearing persona, Pranali Rathod continues to captivate audiences, leaving an indelible mark in the world of entertainment.