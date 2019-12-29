Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s fame Shivangi Joshi is one of the sought after actresses in TV industry. The actress enjoys a massive social media following. She frequently posts pictures of herself on Instagram and manages to treat her fans. She often keeps them updated with whatever is happening in her life.

Recently, the actress shared a new picture with the fans on her social media handle.

On Saturday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a new ravishing picture of herself. In the picture, Shivangi can be seen twirling and showing off her gorgeous golden blue lehenga. The scenic backdrop is just a sight to behold. To complete her look, Shivangi teamed up the lehenga with heavy jewellery. The golden embroidery in the lehenga is taking everyone’s attention.

View this post on Instagram 🦚 A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Dec 27, 2019 at 6:42am PST



Shivangi made her TV debut in the year 2013 with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She was also seen in Beintehaa and Begusarai. Joshi became a household name after playing the role of Naira.

She was in the news recently when the team of YRKKH celebrated 1000 episodes of KaiRa milestone on the sets of the show. For the unversed, the series is the fourth longest-running Indian television soap opera. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions banner.