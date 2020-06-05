Ever since the news broke out for the third season of Ekta Kapoor’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, the fans were eagerly waiting for it to release. The show is just around the corner and one cannot keep calm.

Ekta Kapoor started the chain of change in people’s mind through her content in a positive way. She has always brought ‘out of the box’ concepts to life with an interesting storyline and has kept the audiences wanting for more.

In a recent interview, speaking more about the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and questioning our own decision Ekta Kapoor says, “The third season, in line with the show franchise theme, primarily revolves around three main characters – Rohit, Ananya and Poonam and talks about their tangled relationships in the form of love, complexities and pain. I think most of the people come to a point when they start questioning their own decisions in terms of relationships, career or anything else, likewise the characters of the show.”

Talking about infidelity and how both genders look at it Ekta adds, “Infidelity is perceived differently by both genders; for men, it’s more physical and for women, it affects them more mentally, however, both are infidelity. I feel it’s actually the lack of communication that breaks down a relationship causing people to look outside the marriage.”

Giving answers about the fourth season, Ekta ends by saying, ” Yes, season 4 will have a fresh new base and may be loosely based on the real-life story of a Bollywood star-wife and her extramarital affair! The new season will have the nuances that the first three seasons had, but with a totally fresh cast.”

The producer has surely answered all the questions about the upcoming season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and also given more information about the same. Hold on tight the upcoming season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is all about to get real and take you through a ride of emotions and is releasing on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji on 6th June 2020