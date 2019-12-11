Actress Rucha Hasnabis, who was seen in Star Plus popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, was blessed with a baby girl on December 10. The actress shared the good news with her fans.

On Tuesday, Rucha took to her official Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of her daughter. In the picture, the actress and her hubby Rahul Jagdale are holding their newborn daughter’s hand. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “10.12.19 Our bundle of joy has arrived… And it’s a girl!! #newchapterbegins #newborn #babygirl #gratefulheart #blessed (sic).”

As soon as Rucha shared the news on Instagram, congratulatory messages started to pour in from friends and fans. Rucha’s co-star Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “Congratulations Raa @ruchahasabnis so soo happy for you (sic)”.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Tanya Sharma wrote, “Wow so happy for you Rucha di. Congratulations for baby girl @ruchahasabnis.”

Actress Adaa Khan congratulated the couple and commented, Congratulations baby. Sooo happy for u both. “

Rucha Hasnabis and her longtime boyfriend Rahul Jagdale tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding on January 26, 2015. The actress had decided to quit acting after getting married. However, she keeps her fans updated about her life through social media.