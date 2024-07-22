Ektaa Kapoor’s blueberries looks like grapes, expresses concern over treated fruits in market

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, whose female-led film ‘Crew’ received a great response earlier this year, is raising concerns about the increasing use of “treated” foods in the market.

Recently, Ektaa took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared two videos.

In the videos, she is seen sitting on a chair while showing the oversized blueberries that she said looked like grapes.

Advertisement

In the first video, Ektaa said: “Blueberries, they are looking like grapes. I’m 100 per cent sure they’re treated. God, what are we eating now days?”

In the second video, the producer pointed to another blueberry and commented, “And this one looks like a brinjal.”

Ektaa, who is the daughter of actor Jeetendra, is considered one of the biggest icons of the television industry.

She began her career at the age of 17, interning with advertisement and feature filmmaker Kailash Surendranath.

Her daily soaps changed the course of television, bringing in a different style of storytelling focusing on family dramas, which catered to a large chunk of the population, making her ventures exceedingly profitable.

Ektaa is the recipient of the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, and has also been awarded the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards.

She has created and produced more than 130 Indian soap operas. Some of her popular shows include ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Pavitra Rishta’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Kundali Bhagya’, and others.