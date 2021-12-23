Nora Fatehi recalls her early days in the floor of ‘IBD 2’

The upcoming special guest of ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’, actress, model, and dancer Nora Fatehi, recalled performing as a contestant on a reality show.

She praised contestant Saumya for her excellent belly dance besides gifting her a coin belt.

Nora Fatehi says: “Saumya, you are a true artiste and you have taken belly dancing to another level. Looking at you, I feel so overwhelmed because I am reminded of my days of being a contestant on a reality show.”

In order to promote the latest song ‘Dance Meri Rani’, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa are coming on the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’. As the show goes on, contestants Saumya and Vartika perform a unique dance style, Kalbelia, on the song ‘Reshami Roomal’. The dance form has been brought up from Thar desert, Rajasthan.

Nora adds appreciating Saumya: “I am so proud of you for representing belly dance the way you do. I think you should win ‘India’s Best Dancer’ because even though belly dance has existed for years, it hasn’t gotten the respect and international recognition it deserves. You winning this show will do that.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With inputs from IANS)