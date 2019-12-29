Director Navjot Gulati will be helming the drama series Happily Ever After, which will bring forward the hitches and glitches of a millennial couple as they plan their dream wedding.

The original series by Zoom Studios will star Naveen Kasturia and Harshita Gaur.

With the show, the Jai Mummy Di director is foraying into the digital world.

“It’s my first venture on digital and I am very excited to kick-start this new journey with The Zoom Studios. Happily Ever After is a situational comedy-drama that is sprinkled with moments that are bound to resonate with the millennials. The show captures the anatomy of a modern millennial relationship and explores the reality of modern day ‘wedding goals’. I am quite eager to see the audience’s reactions to the show,” Gulati said.

With comedy as the primary narrative, Happily Ever After promises to portray key aspects of weddings, beyond all things bright and beautiful.