After so many TV stars who tied the knot this wedding season, Kundali Bhagya’s fame Ruhi Chaturvedi and her beau Shivendraa Om Saainiyol exchanged wedding vows in Jaipur on Monday.

The duo got hitched in a traditional Marwari ceremony. After exchanging their rings on August 17, the two decided to take their relationship a level higher with their grand wedding. The wedding took place in front of their family members and close friends. Ruhi and Shivendraa have known each other for as long as 13 years before they finally decided to get married.

Currently, Ruhi is best known for playing the negative character of Sherlyn in Kundali Bhagya. The team of Kundali Bhagya including Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Sanjay Gagnani, Supriya Shukla and Abhishek Kapur was also present to grace the wedding. All of them enjoyed their hearts out as the duo took vows to be together for a lifetime.

Shivendraa Om Saainiyol is known for his role in Choti Sarrdaarni and his friends were all present in attendance.

Many pictures and videos from the couple’s private wedding ceremony have been making rounds on social media. While Ruhi dolled up in a stunning traditional red lehenga, Shivendraa looked dapper in a sherwani. They were all smiles as they posed with her family and friends for some pretty pictures.

Check out the mesmerizing videos from the couple’s wedding: