Supriya Shukla enjoys playing strong characters, taking up challenging roles

Challenging roles are often exciting for actors. Among them, Supriya Shukla is the one who is seen playing the same in shows like ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and ‘Molkki’.

She says: “Whenever and whatever I shoot for, I make sure my presence in the show makes some difference and I get my screen time. I enjoy acting for characters which are strong, challenging, and have their own independent value.”

Although having a strict schedule, she makes sure taking out time for herself.

The actress adds: “I’m blessed to be a prominent part of popular television shows. As all the shows are produced by Balaji Telefilms, it becomes easier to adjust my timings. But all the shows are close to my heart and the team is like my family. I enjoy keeping myself busy with shoots. But I also make sure to keep the Sundays for myself, and for my daughters and family.”

Supriya is known for starring in shows like ‘Bahu Begum’, ‘Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel’. She also acted in Bollywood movies like ‘Parineeta’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘Main Tera Hero’, among others.

(With imports from IANS)