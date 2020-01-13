Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes, who enjoys massive fan following has been facing rumours of link-ups and dating since she made her debut in TV industry. Years have gone by, but speculations of her dating her co-stars have never passed. While Erica was linked with Shaheer Sheik initially, now she is being linked with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-actor Parth Samthaan.

However, they have squashed such rumours always. But, seems like Erica has found the love of her life.

On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share something that left her fans shocked and wondering as to what is happening.

She shared a mysterious picture of two rings. Yes, in the photo though her face is not visible, one can see her wearing a ring on her finger, as she holds another person’s hand. Upon seeing this, her fans are surprised and are thinking if she has already exchanged wedding rings with someone in a close ceremony.

What added to the curiosity was the caption, wherein she described her bond with the man holding her hand and revealed how she feels when she’s around him. Not only fans bombarded her picture, but even TV celebs commented on her picture saying, ‘Waaaahhhhhhh.’

Well, if you’re also thinking this, then you might be wrong and disappointed. No! the Erica has not got engaged. The notorious girl clarified it. She wrote, “When I’m with you , i act different , in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more, i always laugh more With you i can drop the fake smile (if any) and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you instead i feel safe and loved You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me . I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact i can see that you’re not pretending. I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do .coz with you I’m different I’m happy #us p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged (sic).”

Who do you think Erica’s mystery man could be? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.