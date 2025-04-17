ACP Ayushman is here: Parth Samthaan drops video revealing his CID role!

Brace yourselves, CID fans—TV heartthrob Parth Samthaan is officially donning the badge and stepping into the shoes of the legendary ACP Pradyuman… well, sort of. In a move that’s set the internet abuzz, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has joined the iconic crime drama CID with a fresh twist, playing a brand-new character: ACP Ayushman.

Yes, you read that right—ACP Ayushman, not Pradyuman. But the shadow of Shivaji Satam’s unforgettable portrayal looms large, and naturally, fans are feeling all the emotions.

Advertisement

Parth took to social media recently to drop a bombshell announcement, introducing his role with an emotional message that clearly came from the heart. He called the opportunity a “blessing,” writing: “This show has always been an integral part of our childhood and Indian television… The all-time famous dialogues and the officers who became legends—ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Abhijeet—this show has seen it all.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

For Parth, who’s been off the small screen for five years, the comeback couldn’t be more unexpected. He even admitted, “To be honest, CID was one show I never thought I’d be a part of.”

Known for his roles in youth-centric dramas like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii, this role is a major shift—and he’s embracing it head-on.

What many didn’t know is that Parth initially turned the role down. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he confessed that he had serious doubts: “I rejected the role of ACP Pradyuman because I didn’t relate to it. I was also hesitant due to the show’s long-standing cast… it felt awkward imagining senior actors calling me ‘sir’ on screen.”

But after some nudging from the makers and probably a few deep breaths, Parth chose to step into the world of crime-solving and suspense. And thank goodness he did, because what’s coming next sounds like a CID plot twist in itself.

Let’s clear things up—Parth is not replacing Shivaji Satam in the literal sense. He’s playing a completely new character, ACP Ayushman, brought in to investigate the mysterious death of none other than ACP Pradyuman himself.

Yep, the OG boss has gone—and now everyone’s a suspect.

In a candid chat with Saas Bahu Aur Betiya, Parth revealed that the murder of Pradyuman is central to the upcoming episodes, and his character will be digging deep—not just into the case, but also into the people who were once closest to the veteran officer. “All characters will be treated as suspects,” he teased.