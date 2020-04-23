Seeing the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is doing their best to combat the deadly virus. Our celebs have also been doing the needful in whichever way possible. From financial help to creating awareness about the deadly virus, they are doing almost everything. Recently, actor-producer JD Majethia launched a website named ‘fankafan.com’ in order to support people who have been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. Through it, he wanted to encourage his fans to step forward and contribute generously thereby making the celebrity their fan. The fan who pledges to donate will be receiving a video from their favourite television celebrity associated with the initiative.

About the same, JD Majethia said, “As we all know that to protect the lives of people from the impact of coronavirus the country went into a long lockdown. This has and will create multiple crises and especially the financial ones for many in every nook and corner of the country. Now, when MANY from the country are impacted then MANY from the country need to rise up to the occasion and help. The television industry has the power to inspire, motivate, influence a lot of people to come forward and support the cause. I am glad that so many like-minded celebrities willingly agreed to be part of it.”

Supporting JD, several celebs from Telly-town including Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Gautam Rode, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shubhangi Atre, Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, Rohitash Gaud, Shailesh Lodha and many others have come forward to be a part of the ‘Fan Ka Fan’ initiative.

Lauding the efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “This is an exceptional effort by our TV stars to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19. Thank You all those who came together for this.”