One of the much-loved dance reality shows, Dance Deewane, is all set to make a comeback on small-screen with its third season. Amidst Coronavirus, the speculations are there that the show will start soon after things get back to normal. While the makers have not revealed much about the show, there have been rumours floating across social media that the makers have roped in Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill as show’s host alongside Arjun Bijlani making her fans go crazy.

As per the latest reports, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will be hosting the dance reality show with her. According to a Tellychakkar report, Sidharth Shukla has replaced the Dance Deewane regular host Arjun Bijlani.

However, nothing is confirmed as of now and an official announcement is still awaited.

The previous seasons of Dance Deewane have been judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kala and hosted by popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani.

Both Dance Deewane seasons fetched amazing numbers for the channel and were loved by viewers.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been on a roll ever since the duo participated in Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth won the show, Shehnaaz emerged as second runner-up. Fans loved Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s bond inside the Bigg Boss house and fondly named them SidNaaz.

Recently, the duo reunited onscreen for the first time in the music video “Bhula Dunga” which turned out to be a huge hit and has crossed 50 million views on Youtube.