Teaser of Shreya Dhanwanthary’s Chup has released

Shreya Dhanwanthary who became an overnight sensation with her bold role in the series Scam 1992 is now gearing up for her big-ticket release ‘Chup’ that is written and directed by R Balki.

The film’s teaser has been dropped and it looks like an interesting thriller story that will keep the audience tightened to their seat belt. With Shreya Dhanwanthary’s look in the teaser, it is clearly seen that she has nailed this role with utmost perfection.

The little sneak peek into her character gives a hint of Shreya’s character being a little fussy, but the rest can only be unveiled when the film comes out! But the teaser has definitely installed an intriguing interest amongst the viewers regarding the storyline and characters. The trailer also features Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan.

Taking it to her Instagram, Shreya posted the official teaser, and wrote along with it, “Here’s to remembering #GuruDutt Ji, the one who gave us the sweetest smelling kaagaz Ke Phool #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist.”

The film by R Balki focuses on the cinematic geniuses of the legendary actor Guru Dutt a.k.a Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone. Today i.e. the 9th of July marks his birthday anniversary and the teaser has been dropped to celebrate the legacy of the actor.

Finally, with the lineup of Shreya Dhanwanthary now acing a pace to hit the screens, the excitement amongst her fans is escalating! Post Chup, the actress will also be gearing up for her next release, Adbhut alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.