Best post-pandemic experience: Reviews of RBalki’s ‘Chup’

Filmmaker R. Balki’s film “Chup: Revenge of the Artist”, has been released in cinema today. The film is gaining lots of love, appreciation, and applause from critics as well as audiences. The star cast of the movie includes Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Saranya Ponvannan, and Pooja Bhatt.

“Chup: Revenge of the Artist” is a thriller film that depicts the pain of an artist who suffers from “wrong criticism”. The film has created a buzz on social media.

Film critic Taran Adarsh reviewed the film ‘Chup’ on Twitter and wrote

SUNNY DEOL – DULQUER SALMAAN: TERRIFIC ADVANCE OF ‘CHUP’… Post-pandemic, #RBalki‘s #Chup ranks amongst the top-ranking films at the advance booking counters… 1.25 lacs tickets sold already and counting!https://t.co/roVejkMno5#ChupInCinemasTomorrow #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist pic.twitter.com/nkkuWaNJAL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2022

Audiences also tweeted and posted their reviews for R. Balki’s ‘Chup’ and wholeheartedly praised the star cast.

Interval feels of #Chup something really unique and original till now. pic.twitter.com/n6S9DMQ6Rg — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) September 23, 2022

I am really impressed with you. #DulquerSalmaan#Chup#ChupRevengeOfTheArtist#SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/ORZiDqPKnZ — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) September 23, 2022

#Chup what a Amazing And Mind-blowing fresh story with full of energetic performance and the duo #DulquerSalmaan and #SunnyDeol Go and watch guys and enjoy different type of killer experience in thetre I will give 5 Dulquer what a guy he choose always fresh content pic.twitter.com/gCN9GPfnVn — Kunal Binjewar (@kunalbinjewar09) September 23, 2022

Film Critic Sumit Kadel wrote a note on Twitter how ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Chup’ have made the theaters houseful.