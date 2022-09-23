Follow Us:
  1. Home » Entertainment » Best post-pandemic experience: Reviews of RBalki’s ‘Chup’

Best post-pandemic experience: Reviews of RBalki’s ‘Chup’

The star cast of the movie includes Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Saranya Ponvannan, and Pooja Bhatt.

“Chup: Revenge of the Artist” is a thriller film that depicts the pain of an artist who suffers from “wrong criticism”. The film has created a buzz on social media.

SNS | New Delhi | September 23, 2022 2:12 pm

R. Balki, Filmmaker R. Balki, new films to watch, Chup: Revenge of the Artist", has been released in cinema today. The film is gaining lots of love, appreciation, and applause from critics as well as audiences. The star cast of the movie includes Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Saranya Ponvannan, Pooja Bhatt, Chup, Revenge of the Artist, thriller film, wrong criticism social media

(Twitter) Stills of Dulquer Salmaan from RBalki's 'Chup'

Filmmaker R. Balki’s film “Chup: Revenge of the Artist”, has been released in cinema today. The film is gaining lots of love, appreciation, and applause from critics as well as audiences. The star cast of the movie includes Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Saranya Ponvannan, and Pooja Bhatt.

“Chup: Revenge of the Artist” is a thriller film that depicts the pain of an artist who suffers from “wrong criticism”. The film has created a buzz on social media.

Film critic Taran Adarsh reviewed the film ‘Chup’ on Twitter and wrote

Audiences also tweeted and posted their reviews for R. Balki’s ‘Chup’ and wholeheartedly praised the star cast.

Film Critic Sumit Kadel wrote a note on Twitter how ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Chup’ have made the theaters houseful.

 

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Shreya Dhanwanthary unveils her look test for 'Chup- The Revenge of An Artist'
'Gaya Gaya Gaya': First song of Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol's 'Chup' is out now
Actor Dulquer Salmaan pens down a heartfelt note for father Mammootty