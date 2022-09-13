Shreya Dhanwanthary unveils her look test for ‘Chup- The Revenge of An Artist’

After piquing the interest of the audience with the unique and interesting trailer of her theatrical release ‘Chup-The Revenge of An Artist’, Shreya Dhanwanthary takes a trip down memory lane revisiting moments from the shoot.

The talented actress shared BTS pictures and videos of her look test, on the first day of the shoot, also giving glimpses into the scenes and first meetings with her co-stars Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt.

Having earned her recognition and appreciation with the overnight sensation of Scam 1992, Shreya Dhanwanthary has carved her place as a phenomenal actor. Bringing yet another remarkable story to the audience, Shreya is gearing up for the theatrical release of her upcoming film, which has created positive chatter amongst movie buffs with the intriguing plot.

The first song from the film ‘Gaya Gaya’ also received a great response for the chemistry between Shreya and Dulquer Salmaan.

Expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming response and the “critical appreciation”, Shreya Dhanwanthary thanked everyone through her social media as well as treated with treasured moments from the shoot of the film.

From her look test to having a gala time with the cast, the actress has given a sneak peek into everything that unfolded on the sets.

Starting from the look test, Shreya shared how different looks were tried and tested before locking the ‘one’ for the film. Post confirming a look, Shreya went through a hair change to fit the character’s requirement. Giving a glimpse into an actor’s life, Shreya shared that she spent three months in a vanity van while she shot for the film.

Giving all of us an insight into how the sets of Chup looked like, Shreya shared moments of R Balki watching her take with his master eye at work, to him directing her along with Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt.

Not giving us a breather from her sequential BTS moments, Shreya Dhanwanthary further uploaded some charismatic BTS images of Sunny Deol and expressed, “Omg. Look at how good looking @iamsunnydeol is”. Sharing a strong bond with her co-actor Pooja Bhatt, Shreya posted an adorable picture with Pooja Bhatt and captioned it as, “oh. And this gorgeous Mamacita enters the frame and my life. I mean @poojab1972 #fan4lyf.”

The fans couldn’t have asked for a better take on her journey.

The trailer of the film has stirred excitement amongst the fans. Chup-The Revenge of an Artist is said to be the first film of its kind. Revolving around the concept of movie critics, the film starring Shreya Dhanwanthary, Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles and releases on the 23rd of September 2022.

Apart from this, Shreya has Adbhut alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Mumbai Diaries season two lined up amongst some unannounced projects.