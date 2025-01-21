Taylor Swift is in talks to perform in India, but there’s a catch

Swifties, assemble! Global pop icon Taylor Swift is in talks to perform at Gautam Adani’s son, Jeet Adani’s wedding. While there is no confirmation yet, the possibility of the ‘Lover’ hitmaker coming to the subcontinent is enough to stir fans. If she greenlights, the lavish wedding of the billionaire’s son will become the most talked about nuptial of the year.

The celebrated artist recently concluded her smashing hit world tour- the Eras Tour, after dazzling stages across the world. Notably, only Singapore and Japan found space in her venue list from Asia. If the reports materialise, the private gig will mark Swift’s first-ever performance in the Indian subcontinent. Her immense popularity and massive fandom are a testament to her global appeal. With this, the hype about the wedding has already started making headlines.

Confirming word about the talks, a source revealed the details to News18. “Yes, this is accurate. Discussions are ongoing between Taylor Swift’s management and the Adani family regarding her performance at one of the pre-wedding celebrations of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah. While her appearance has not been officially confirmed, negotiations are underway, and it seems this lavish wedding could mark Taylor’s inaugural performance in India.”

Meanwhile, apart from Taylor Swift, Jeet Adani’s wedding may also mark the presence of several other global stars. These include performances from Travis Scott and Honey Singh. This is sure to elevate the musical spectacle of wedding festivities. Moreover, other notable celebrities are also going to be a part of the event, reportedly. These include models Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, actor-singer Selena Gomez, and actor Sydney Sweeney. The presence of these global stars is sure to make the most talked about event of the year.

Moreover, the wedding is going to be a completely indulgent and luxurious spree of celebrations. The celebrations are likely to feature an international culinary experience. Reportedly, chefs from 58 different countries will prepare a decadent spread of dishes. Elevating the extravagance, over 1,000 luxury cars will likely be present to transport guests, reportedly.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah got engaged in March 2023 in a private ceremony held in Ahmedabad. The celebration was a minimal and intimate affair. Moving ahead, the couple will likely exchange vows later this year in what likely can earn the title of the wedding of the year.