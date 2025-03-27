India ranks 3rd in number of billionaires; Mukesh Ambani remains Asia’s richest

Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person in Asia, with a fortune of Rs 8.6 trillion, despite a Rs 1 trillion drop from last year ahead of Gautam Adani, whose wealth rose by 13% to Rs 8.4 trillion, said Hurun Global Rich List 2025.

It further highlighted that India now ranks third in the world in the number of billionaires, with 284 on the list.

The combined wealth of Indian billionaires stands at Rs 98 trillion—about one-third of India’s GDP and more than Saudi Arabia’s entire GDP. Of these 284 individuals, 175 saw their wealth rise, while 109 saw it decline or remain flat.

India added 13 new billionaires this year, bringing the total to 284, it said.

The rank-wise list was Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries – Rs 8.6 trillion; Gautam Adani, Adani Group – Rs 8.4 trillion; Roshni Nadar, HCL – Rs 3.5 trillion; Dilip Shanghvi, Sun Pharma – Rs 2.5 trillion; Azim Premji, Wipro – Rs 2.2 trillion; Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group – Rs 2 trillion; Cyrus Poonawalla, Serum Institute – Rs 2 trillion; Niraj Bajaj, Bajaj Auto – Rs 1.6 trillion; Ravi Jaipuria, RJ Corp – Rs 1.4 trillion; and Radhakishan Damani, Avenue Supermarts – Rs 1.4 trillion.

Five of the top 10 are based in Mumbai, New Delhi contributes two names, while Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad have one each.

Overall, Mumbai remains India’s billionaire hub with 90 names, although it lost its title as Asia’s billionaire capital to Shanghai. Shanghai now has 92 billionaires, while Beijing follows with 91. Mumbai added 11 new entrants, more than London (7) and Beijing (8).

The youngest billionaires from India were Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur (Razorpay), both aged 34 with Rs 8,643 crore, while Wang Zelong of China, aged 29 and also worth Rs 8,643 crore, remained the youngest globally.

The average wealth was Rs 34,514 crore, higher than China’s Rs 29,027 crore, while the average age was 68 years, two years above the global average.

Notably, there are 22 Indian women on the list with a combined net worth of Rs 9 trillion.

Further, India added 45 new faces this year. In terms of wealth growth, 130 Indians saw an increase, compared to 285 in China and 544 in the US. Indian billionaires’ wealth rose 10% year-on-year, compared to 9% in China and 27% in the US.