Teenage years: The storm of stubbornness

… your mama’s waiting up

And you’re thinking he’s the one

– Taylor Swift, Fifteen

versus

When you are young, they assume you know nothing

– Taylor Swift, Cardigan

Ah, the teenage years—the time when rebellion becomes a rite of passage and parental wisdom feels more like an ancient relic than a guiding light– a spectacle as predictable as it is perplexing. It’s like watching a sitcom where the characters insist on rewriting the script while it’s airing.

The know-it-all phenomenon: You’re a seasoned sailor navigating the choppy waters of life, armed with experience and wisdom. But to your teenage offspring, you might as well be steering a dinghy in a kiddie pool. Why? Because they suffer from a chronic case of ‘I-know-better-itis’. Symptoms include eye-rolling, exasperated sighs, and an uncanny ability to Google-fu their way out of any argument.

The fashion fight: Ah, the swirling vortex of trendy attire, makeup marvels, and accessory overload on social media—a tantalising playground for the adventurous teen spirit. But here’s the kicker: Want to offer some sage advice? Save your breath, because chances are, they’re too busy perfecting their contour to hear you out.

The curfew conundrum: The curfews—the bane of every rebellious teenager’s existence. It’s a battle as old as time itself: parents setting strict curfews, and teenagers pushing boundaries like a bulldozer in a china shop. Negotiations resemble a high-stakes diplomatic summit, complete with impassioned pleas for “just five more minutes” and promises of eternal gratitude (which are promptly forgotten the moment the front door closes).

The technology tango: With smartphones practically glued to every teen’s palm, their world is as wide open as a buffet at a food festival. Instead of hitting the books before exams, you’re more likely to catch them choreographing dances for their reels or perfecting their pout for selfies. Priorities, am I right? Attempts to pry them away from their devices are met with fierce resistance, as if you’re asking them to part with a limb.

The partner problem: The world is their oyster, and they’re sampling every pearl in sight. But, when it comes to matters of the heart, don’t hold your breath for a name drop—chances are they’ll return home with a shattered heart and lips sealed tighter than a vault at the safest bank.

Amitabha Ghoshal, a mental health counsellor, in a conversation with The Statesman, said, “Teenagers love to push buttons, stirring up trouble with teasing, defiance and more. But the key to keeping your cool? Don’t take the bait. Stay calm, respond with empathy and avoid micromanaging. Give them space to grow—within reason, of course.”

The primary strategy when dealing with difficult teenagers is to maintain composure. By staying composed in the face of provocations, individuals can better exercise sound judgement in managing the situation. “In instances of mild difficulty, demonstrating empathy by avoiding excessive reactions can be beneficial. Responding with a smile rather than a scowl and adopting a lighthearted attitude, such as internally acknowledging the situation with humour, helps maintain perspective and focus on addressing the issue constructively,” Ghoshal added.

Overbearing behaviour risks positioning oneself as an adversary rather than a supportive figure. Instead, offering reasonable latitude for the teenager to navigate their experiences fosters a sense of agency and promotes healthier interactions.