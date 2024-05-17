Taylor Swift’s album cover spotted on Mumbai’s BEST buses; sparks Eras Tour demand in India

Global music icon Taylor Swift dropped her latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ on April 19, making headlines ever since. Recently, Indian fans of the ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Cruel Summer’ singer took to social media to share pictures of Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses wrapped in her latest album cover. The pictures are going viral and capturing the attention of netizens, especially the ‘Swifties.’

On X, a fan page posted a photo of a BEST bus featuring Taylor’s latest album cover on the sides and the back. The posters also have a QR code printed, which fans can scan to listen to the album while onboard. The post, shared by @TheSwiftSociety, has received over 400,000 views and amassed about 7,900 likes. This has sent waves of excitement among Indian Swifties, who are demanding Taylor’s ongoing Eras Tour come to Mumbai.

| “The Tortured Poets Department” buses have been spotted in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/a6PZAajAra Advertisement — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 15, 2024

After announcing the latest album during her Eras Tour, Taylor released her 31-track album in two parts, and it has been breaking records since it dropped. ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ charted at the top spot on the Billboard 200, putting her in a tie with Jay-Z for the second most number-one albums, both boasting 14 albums. The album recorded a monumental debut, selling a whopping 2.6 million units in its first week alone, marking the first time in nine years that an album has reached such staggering numbers.

Keeping up the streak, the album has also made streaming history. According to Billboard, ‘Tortured Poets Department’ boasts the highest number of streams ever, with 891.37 million streams. Further, streaming giant Spotify announced that the album became the most streamed album in a single week on the platform, surpassing 1 billion global streams.

Since the album’s debut, Taylor performed the songs from her latest album live for the first time in Paris, changing the set list of the Eras Tour. With the latest development of spotting the global sensation’s album covers in the streets of Mumbai, Swifties aren’t able to keep their calm. The post and netizens’ reactions are a testament to the American singer-songwriter’s global fan base and her undefeated influence over music enthusiasts worldwide.