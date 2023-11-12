Britney Spears Praises Taylor Swift as ‘Iconic’, Calls Her ‘Girl Crush’

Britney Spears recently shared a nostalgic moment, reflecting on her admiration for Taylor Swift. In a recent post, Britney praised Swift as “the most iconic pop woman of our generation.” Recalling their first meeting during Britney’s Oops tour, she posted an old picture of the two singers.

Britney recounted the moment when her manager informed her that a girl named Taylor wanted to sing for her. Intrigued, Britney welcomed Taylor, who showcased her talent by singing a beautiful song with her guitar. Britney was immediately impressed, describing Taylor as “unbelievable.”

Reflecting on their initial encounter, Britney humorously mused about whether she could take some credit for Taylor’s subsequent success. Sharing a picture taken during that time, Britney playfully remarked that Taylor went on to become the most iconic pop woman of their generation.

As Britney observes Taylor’s current success, including performing in stadiums and breaking records, she admits to having a ‘girl crush.’ She finds it “kinda cool” that Taylor plays in stadiums and expresses a preference for her music videos over movies, emphasizing Taylor’s stunning presence.

While Swift is enjoying a flourishing phase in her career, marked by record-breaking achievements and the success of her Era’s Tour, Britney Spears is navigating a challenging period. Britney recently announced her divorce from husband Sam, contrasting with Taylor’s upward trajectory in the music industry.

In this candid reflection, Britney Spears acknowledges Taylor Swift’s impact on the music scene, expressing admiration for her achievements while humorously reminiscing about their first meeting.