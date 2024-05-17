Joe Alwyn arrives in France for world premiere of ‘Kinds of Kindness’ at Cannes Film Festival

Actor Joe Alwyn arrived for the premiere of his movie ‘Kinds of Kindness’ at the Cannes Film Festival, a month after his ex Taylor Swift dropped her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, reported People.

Swift, 34, who had a six-year romance with the actor, first teased that the project was a breakup album when she shared five exclusive playlists with Apple Music exploring the five heartbreak stages: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

The album, which was released on April 19, also features subtle references to the English actor and their former relationship with tracks such as “So Long, London,” “But Daddy I Love Him” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

While neither Swift nor Alwyn commented publicly about the end of their relationship, a source previously told People it was largely caused by “differences in their personalities.”

“They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” the source said, noting that they “ultimately” were not the “right fit” for each other.

Swift has been busy with her new album and record-breaking Eras Tour, but she has also started a new romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Alwyn’s Kinds of Kindness make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed picture stars Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, and others in addition to Alwyn.

According to a synopsis, the film follows “a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.” Kinds of Kindness is in theaters June 21, reported People.