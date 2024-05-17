BJP has crossed 270 seats mark in four phases: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the party has already crossed 270 seats and was heading towards 400-mark after four phases of election in the country.

Exuding confidence that this election will ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term, he said at an election meeting in Rourkela: “BJP will win 15 Lok Sabha and 75 Assembly seats leading to the formation of the first BJP-led Government in Odisha.”

“Odisha is all set for a double change. The state is poised to coloured by saffron,” said Shah while addressing a poll rally in Rourkela.

“The 25 years of Biju Janata Dal governance has taken Odisha back to a condition half-a-century ago,” he said, while accusing the Naveen Patnaik government of meting out neglect and treating unfairly to the western parts.