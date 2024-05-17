Logo

Logo

# India

BJP has crossed 270 seats mark in four phases: Amit Shah

“Odisha is all set for a double change. The state is poised to coloured by saffron,” said Shah while addressing a poll rally in Rourkela.

Statesman News Service | Bhubaneswar | May 17, 2024 10:13 pm

BJP has crossed 270 seats mark in four phases: Amit Shah

Photo: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the party has already crossed 270 seats and was heading towards 400-mark after four phases of election in the country.

Exuding confidence that this election will ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term, he said at an election meeting in Rourkela: “BJP will win 15 Lok Sabha and 75 Assembly seats leading to the formation of the first BJP-led Government in Odisha.”

“Odisha is all set for a double change. The state is poised to coloured by saffron,” said Shah while addressing a poll rally in Rourkela.

Advertisement

“The 25 years of Biju Janata Dal governance has taken Odisha back to a condition half-a-century ago,” he said, while accusing the Naveen Patnaik government of meting out neglect and treating unfairly to the western parts.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

We will break all previous records, India will emerge Super-Power: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a massive BJP-Mahayuti election rally at Mumbai’s historic Shivaji Park and said the Congress is fighting the election just for its survival, while the BJP will break all previous records when the results come out on 4th June and India will emerge as a super-power.