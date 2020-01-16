Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues its magic at the box office. The Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn starrer earned better on its sixth day than on its first day of release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s business on social media.

Despite weekdays, the Om Raut directorial continues to churn money.

On Wednesday, the film collected Rs 16.72 crores, now taking the tally to Rs 107.68 crores.

Tweeting about it, Taran wrote, “#Tanhaji is 100 NOT OUT… Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4 and 5… Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content… Speeding towards ₹ 150 cr… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr. Total: ₹ 107.68 cr. #India biz.”

Trade analysts expect the business to grow towards Rs 150 crores in the coming days.

On the other hand, Chhapaak featuring Deepika Padukone which released on relatively fewer screens than Tanhaji collected Rs 2.61 crores on Day 6.

Sharing Chhapaak‘s business, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Chhapaak remains static on Day 6… Neither jumps, nor dips, despite partial holiday [#MakarSankranti festivities]… Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr, Tue 2.55 cr, Wed 2.61 cr. Total: ₹ 26.53 cr. #India biz.”

Chhapaak and Tanhaji released on the same day.

Both are based on real-life narratives, though their genres are completely different.

While Tanhaji is a period drama based on the life of Maratha war hero, Tanaji Malussare, Chhapaak is a contemporary film in the social realistic cinema genre and deals with the problem of acid attacks in India.

