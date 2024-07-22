Director Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn celebrate 33 years of camaraderie

Actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty make one of the most powerful and popular actor-director duos of Bollywood. They have done 13 films together, including comedy and action hits like “Golmaal” and “Singham”.

Recently, Rohit Shetty shared a special video to celebrate his special bond with Ajay as he completes shooting for their upcoming film “Singham Again” on the 13th anniversary of their popular movie “Singham”.

In the text for the video, Shetty wrote, “Today we complete 13 years of Singham and look at the magic of destiny. Today we also wrap Singham Again with Ajay sir. This is my 13th film with him as a director but the journey began back in the 90’s when I was working under him. 33 years later and we are still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali.”

He captioned the video with, “13 years of Singham, 33 years of brotherhood.”

Fans and other celebrities have showered the post with love and expressed their excitement for the upcoming movie.

Costume designer and Rohit’s sister, Mehek Shetty, wrote in comments, “The best thing I saw on Instagram today ❤️ purest souls” while actor Sunil Shetty expressed his love for the duo with some lovely emojis.

“Singham Again” will be released on the festive occasion of Diwali. It has a huge star cast which includes Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.