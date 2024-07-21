Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan: Navigating marriage and AC temperature fight

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been one of Bollywood’s power couples ever since they tied the knot in 2012. Bebo consistently updates her fans on their life with snapshots featuring Saif and their two sons, while also candidly addressing the challenges of marriage. In a recent interview, she discussed how marriage has changed her and how the couple navigates life’s ups and downs.

Speaking to The Week, the ‘Crew’ actress revealed, “Marriage has changed me for the better. I am more responsible. We feed off each other. If he grounds me, I ground him. If I am getting a bit crazy, he will tell me and vice versa.” When asked if marriage is tough, Kareena affirmed, sharing an anecdote, “He woke up at 4:30 in the morning, I left for work, and he probably left for a shoot. Tomorrow, I’m flying to Bangkok, so I won’t see him even though we live in the same house. Balancing time is difficult. We sit down with the calendar to find time for each other. That’s what happens when there are two actors in one house.”

She also mentioned how they seek each other’s professional advice, with Kareena humorously noting that Saif doesn’t always take her advice. Kareena opened up about their movie-watching habits, stating she watches all of Saif’s films, whereas he still hasn’t seen her latest flick, ‘Crew.’ Jokingly, she added that Saif takes her for granted.

Continuing the conversation, Kareena revealed their frequent disagreements over AC temperature and scheduling. She disclosed that Saif prefers it at 16 degrees while she prefers 20 degrees. “Saif often remarks, ‘I know people who have divorced because of AC temperature.’ He suggests 16, I prefer 20, so we settle at 19. When Karisma joins us for dinner, she slyly adjusts it to 25, and Saif exclaims, ‘Thank God I’m married to Bebo, she settles for 19.’” Conflicting schedules due to their acting careers also contribute to their occasional spats.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in ‘Crew’ and is preparing for the release of ‘The Buckingham Murders’ on September 13. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s next project, ‘Devara,’ a South Indian film, is set to release on September 27.