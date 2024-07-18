Tabu embraces aging, labels Ajay Devgn a “silent bully” ahead of film release

Tabu has always ensured she leaves a mark on the audience with her phenomenal performances in every role. After doing a plethora of films, the ‘Andhadhun’ actress has laid out certain guidelines for herself. As she gears up for the release of her upcoming film, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,’ opposite Ajay Devgn, Tabu has made a strong statement about aging and playfully labeled her co-star a “silent bully.”

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, the ‘Haider’ actress revealed her relief at finding out that director Neeraj Pandey chose not to de-age Tabu and Ajay for the film. The storyline traces the characters’ lives over two decades, leading the makers to cast two different pairs of leads to portray the protagonists. While Ajay’s younger self is played by Shantanu Maheshwari, Tabu’s younger self is portrayed by Saiee Manjrekar. Tabu stated, “Sometimes, de-aging can seem gimmicky, especially if the audience is familiar with our current appearances.”

The 52-year-old actress emphasized embracing the natural and beautiful process of aging, saying, “Audiences have seen how we look now. The suitability of older actors playing younger roles depends on the film and its context. In ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,’ it was better handled with younger actors.” She pointed out the historical practice of casting different actors to portray aging characters, adding, “Previously, different actors played younger versions before they grew into roles like Dharmendra or Dilip Kumar. This film continues that tradition.”

Making a strong statement, the ‘Maqbool’ actress declared that she is not open to playing a 30-year-old woman on screen anymore and wants to embrace aging. Comparing herself to male stars, Tabu asserted, “Unlike them, I wouldn’t accept such roles anymore. I don’t see myself playing a 30-year-old character. I have to embrace my age.”

Moving forward, Tabu also opened up about her strong bond with co-star Ajay Devgn. The duo has been friends for a long time and has collaborated several times on screen, delivering hits such as ‘Drishyam’ and ‘De De Pyaar De.’ When asked about their friendship, she playfully said, “If you ask me about my friendship with Ajay one more time, he might just end it himself!” She also joked, “He’s a silent bully. You’d never suspect he’s up to something. He has a sneaky and sweet way of pulling pranks. He’s quite mischievous.”

‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is slated for release on August 12.