The team of Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tied up with Amar Chitra Katha for a motion picture cover much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Amar Chitra Katha is a flagship comic series brand founded in 1967 that has been a household name for many generations of children.

On the occasion of Children’s Day, makers of the period film launched a special cover of the Tanhaji in association with Amar Chitra Katha.

Ajay Devgn shared the cover poster on his official Instagram handle and wrote, ” History may not repeat itself but lessons of bravery and valour from our shur-veer yoddhas like Tanaji are a great example for our children. This children’s day, I am happy to announce a special edition of Amar Chitra Katha featuring Tanhaji. Get your copies soon… #ChildrensDay2019 #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19.”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a biographical period drama which also features Saif Ali Khan in the lead alongside Ajay.

Kajol will be seen in guest appearance in the film.

Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut’s directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior and military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire.

While Ajay will portray the role of Tanhaji, Saif will be seen portraying the role of Uday Bhan Rathod and Kajol will play Savitri Malusare.

Lately, Ajay has been sharing the character posters of various characters of the film.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on 10 January 2020.