Tanhaji: The UnsungWarrior and Chhapaak released on the same day, 10 January 2020, to very different responses from the audience.

Tanhaji featuring Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol collected Rs 15.10 crores.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak collected Rs 4.77 crores on Day 1.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s business on his official Twitter handle.

Tweeting about the box collections of Chhapaak, he wrote, “#Chhapaak is ordinary on Day 1… Collects well at select high-end multiplexes… Biz at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass circuits is way below the mark… Growth on Day 2 and 3 crucial for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 4.77 cr. #India biz.”

Tanhaji recorded great numbers in Maharasthra.

While Tanhaji released on 3880 screens in India, Chhapaak released on 1700 screens.

Tanhaji has been directed by Om Raut and revolves around the legend of Tanaji Malussare, a military leader in the Maratha Empire, especially known for his Battle of Sinhagad.

Chhapaak has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

