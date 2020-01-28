While new releases like Street Dancer 3D and Panga saw a decline in business on Day 4, Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji continued its winning streak at the box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the films’ business on social media.

Street Dancer 3D collected a total of Rs 45.88 crores on its fourth day since release while Panga raked in Rs 16.56 crores at the box office.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, on the other hand, crossed the lifetime business of Chennai Express and collected Rs 228.96 crores in total.

Tweeting about the business of the Ajay Devgn film, Taran Adarsh shared, “#Tanhaji continues to pose tough competition to new releases… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #ChennaiExpress… Will cross #Kick [today] and #Simmba [coming days]… [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 228.96 cr. #India biz.”

The Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D saw a dip in metros/multiplex while the hold on mass belts/single screens continues.

Panga‘s overseas collections were also shared by Taran Adarsh who shared on Twitter that the Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill starrer earned Rs 4.37 crores abroad.

While Street Dancer 3D is a sequel to ABCD 2 and has been directed by Remo D’Souza, Panga has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also features Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta.

Tanhaji, on the other hand, is a period drama based on the life of Maratha war hero, Tanaji Malussare.

