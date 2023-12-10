Vijay rocks vintage look in Thalapathy 68 for 10 Minutes

In a cinematic revelation that has sent waves of excitement through the hearts of Vijay’s ardent fans, the renowned actor is set to grace the screen with a vintage aura in his upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 68.’ Fresh off the heels of his blockbuster hit ‘Leo,’ Vijay has plunged into the shooting of his next venture under the adept direction of Venkat Prabhu.

The film’s journey embarked with a technologically advanced 3D VFX scan of Vijay conducted in the United States, setting the stage for what promises to be a visual spectacle. The latest buzz surrounding ‘Thalapathy 68’ centers on the revelation that Vijay will make a stunning appearance with a throwback to his looks from the 2000s, courtesy of cutting-edge de-aging technology.

Enthusiastic reports suggest that fans will be treated to a youthful rendition of Vijay for a remarkable 10 minutes of screen time, a decision that has set the rumor mill abuzz with anticipation. The production team has reportedly spared no expense, investing a staggering Rs 6 crore in the sophisticated de-aging technology, elevating the film’s visual appeal to unprecedented heights.

As the news of Vijay’s nostalgic revival spreads like wildfire, fans find themselves eagerly awaiting a glimpse of their beloved star in a bygone era. The choice to showcase Vijay’s vintage avatar has struck a chord with audiences, invoking a palpable sense of nostalgia that adds an intriguing layer to the film’s narrative.

The current leg of the film’s shooting is in full swing in the bustling city of Hyderabad, setting the stage for the cinematic magic that is set to unfold. Following this stint, the production crew is slated to jet off to Istanbul, where they will capture the remaining portions of the film against the mesmerizing backdrop of the iconic city.

‘Thalapathy 68’ boasts an ensemble cast featuring powerhouse performers such as Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, Ajmal, Jayaram, Yugendran, Vaibhav, Premji, Aravind Akash, and others. The musical landscape of the film is crafted by the maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja, adding another layer of anticipation to this already eagerly awaited cinematic extravaganza. As the project continues to unfold, fans can only imagine the cinematic wonders that lie ahead in this much-anticipated collaboration between Vijay and Venkat Prabhu.