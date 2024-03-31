Tamil Actor Daniel Balaji dies at 48 due to cardiac arrest

Renowned Tamil actor Daniel Balaji bid farewell to the world at the age of 48, succumbing to a sudden cardiac arrest. His untimely demise occurred as he was en route to a hospital in Chennai, leaving the industry and fans stunned by the unexpected loss.

Balaji’s mortal remains are currently housed at his Purasaiwakkam residence, where close ones and well-wishers gather to pay their final respects to the departed soul.

Born in December 1975, Balaji’s journey into the world of entertainment commenced as a unit production manager for Kamal Haasan’s ambitious project ‘Marudhunayagam’. He later ventured into acting with a memorable stint on television in the popular Tamil series ‘Chithi’, where he portrayed the character of Daniel. Transitioning to the silver screen, he marked his Tamil film debut with ‘April Maadhathil’, paving the way for notable roles in acclaimed movies like ‘Kaadhal Kondein’, ‘Vettaiyadu Vilayadu’, and ‘Polladhavan’.

Balaji’s talent transcended regional boundaries as he showcased his prowess in Malayalam and Kannada cinema as well. His diverse repertoire includes impactful performances in Malayalam films like ‘Black’, ‘Bhagavan’, and ‘Daddy Cool’. In 2023, he graced the screens once again with his presence in the Tamil action-drama ‘Ariyavan’, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of cinephiles.

The news of Balaji’s passing has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film fraternity, with colleagues and admirers mourning the loss of a versatile artist. Today, amidst the somber atmosphere, the industry is set to bid a poignant farewell to a talent gone too soon.

Daniel Balaji has his legacy live on through his memorable portrayals and contributions to cinema, leaving behind a void that will be felt for years to come. As the curtains fall on his journey, his spirit remains etched in the annals of Tamil cinema, a testament to his enduring impact on the silver screen.