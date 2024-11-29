Tamannaah Bhatia reflects on her breakthrough: “How do you do something bigger than Baahubali?”

Tamannaah Bhatia had the sweet taste of success following her 2005 debut in the Telugu industry with ‘Sree.’ Following this, the actress starred in back-to-back projects. In 2015, came ‘Baahubali’ which emerged as a resounding success. The film was a game-changer in Bhatia’s career and made her a household name pan-India. In a recent interview, the actress revealed pondering at that time, what was next. What could she do bigger than ‘Baahubali?’

During her interaction with Indian Express, the ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ track star opened up on working in the Southern Film industry and amassing resounding success early on. “Working with people much older than me, and in a place where I didn’t know the language was one of my biggest learnings. I understood a completely different culture, and I can now speak in both Tamil and Telugu. I had that commercial success, but I was still hungry as an actor.” She added, “I wanted to perform different and challenging roles. The thing is when an actor is doing commercially well, there was a notion that moving away from it and experimenting with roles was unnecessary. But my funda was hatke… I wanted to do different parts.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)



Talking about the Rajamouli film which pivoted her career in the best way possible, the actress revealed dealing with a perplexing question. “It was a game-changer for everyone and introduced the term pan-Indian film that we all seem to like now. But what it truly did was to broaden my perspective. How do you do something bigger than Baahubali? What should I do next? Do I do something bigger? Or do I reinvent?”

Following the astounding success of the film, Tamannaah Bhatia took on several diverse roles that emphasised her prowess as an actor. Moving ahead, the actress’ latest flick, ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’ released on Netflix today. The heist film promises to show Tamannaah in a new light. In the Neeraj Pandey directorial, Bhatia stars alongside Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill.

Also Read: Nayanthara’s attorney responds to Dhanush’s legal notice

Released in 2015, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ racked up 650 crores against a budget of 180 crores. The title boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, and Sathyaraj in key roles.