Urvashi Rautela chides Tamannaah Bhatia in a deleted post; Sparks backlash

Cinephiles got two sizzling dance numbers recently- Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Touch Kiya’ or ‘Sorry Bol’ from ‘Jaat,’ and Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Nasha’ from ‘Raid 2.’ The two women have been setting the screens on fire with their back-to-back electric dance numbers. While Urvashi has often amassed backlash for comparing her films to her other female contemporaries, her recent post has fuelled the fire. In a now-deleted re-post, Urvashi Rautela took a snide dig at Tamannaah and her latest track, ‘Nasha.’

On Monday, Urvashi Rautela took a screenshot of a comment to share it on Instagram. In the comment, a fan compared her song ‘Touch Kiya’ from ‘Jaat’ with Tamannaah’s ‘Nasha’ from ‘Raid 2.’ The comment read, “This song is far better than Nasha.” Subsequently, she deleted the post. However, a Redditor happened to take a screenshot of her post and shared it on Reddit. It sparked a row of backlash against Urvashi. The Reddit thread is titled, “First Lady to be Blatantly Arrogant.”

Taking a sarcastic dig at Urvashi and her past comments, a user wrote, “How could she not do so? Being the youngest most beautiful woman in the world she has certain responsibilities to always emerge as the first person to appreciate herself for the first time after any work of hers is out. Moreover, she became the first actress to work with an actor old enough to be her grandpa for the first time long after the release of her first movie with him.”

Another user noted her dig at Kiara Advani when ‘Game Changer’ tanked at the box office. “Not her first time, yall are forgetting when she shaded Kiara by name when game changer bombed.” For the unversed, during the promotion of her film ‘Daaku Maharaaj,’ Urvashi commented on ‘Game Changer’s box office. Speaking with Lehren TV, she said, “Shankar sir is a very celebrated director. I’ve worked with him before too, in Indian 2. I think yeh poora hi game change ho gaya because obviously woh film ka bhi bohot zyada hype tha.” (I think the entire game changed because even that film had a lot of hype).

She further added, “But I think ki agar Kiara Advani ki Game Changer disaster hui hai aur meri Daaku Maharaaj blockbuster hit ho gayi hai, then it’s not my mistake. I feel, ‘Kyun yeh tweets waqera ho rahe hain?’” (If Kiara Advani’s Game Changer is a disaster and my Daaku Maharaaj is a blockbuster hit, then it’s not my mistake. I feel, ‘Why are these tweets happening?’). Her comments sparked outrage on social media.

‘Jaat’ hit theatres on April 10.