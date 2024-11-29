Nayanthara’s attorney responds to Dhanush’s legal notice

Recently, Dhanush’s team moved the Madras HC and levied allegations of copyright infringement against Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Sivan. Now, Nayanthara’s legal team has responded to the legal notice that ‘Raanjhanaa’ actor sent to her. For the unversed, Dhanush has slapped Nayanthara with a 10 crores lawsuit for using a three-second behind-the-scenes shot from the 2015 film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in her Netflix documentary.

As the matter escalates, Rahul Dhawan, Nayanthara’s attorney furnishes a statement to Hindustan Times. He said, “Our response is that there is no infringement or violation because what has been utilised by us in the docu-series is not part of behind-the-scenes (from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan). The same is part of a personal library; therefore, this is not infringement.” Dhawan has iterated the claim made by the ‘Lady Superstar,’ that the footage in question was filmed using her personal device.

The clip features in the Netflix documentary, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’. The film chronicles the life and rise to fame of the ‘Jawan’ star. Additionally, a significant portion of the film presents her love story and marriage with Vignesh Sivan. The duo started their relationship during the filming of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,’ hence, the clip is important to the couple.

The response comes after Dhanush K. Raja’s Wunderbar Films Private Limited filed a civil lawsuit in the Madras High Court. The case is against actor Nayanthara Kurian, her director-husband Vignesh Sivan, her Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, and two others for having used certain visuals related to the 2015 movie ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in a Netflix documentary. Additionally, the suit has requested permission to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP. It is the entity through which Netflix reports its content investments in India.

Moreover, the feud attracted public attention after Nayanthara posted a lengthy open letter addressed to Dhanush. In the letter, she revealed that she and her team spent two years trying to secure Dhanush’s permission to use footage from the 2015 title in the documentary. However, when they couldn’t obtain the ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC), they decided to use behind-the-scenes visuals recorded on personal devices. Revealing the same, the actress expressed her disbelief over receiving a legal notice after the release of the trailer.

Subsequently, Dhanush’s legal team advised Nayanthara to pull the content in question to prevent a legal course of action. Now, with the matter in the court, netizens wait to find out if the copyright infringement case goes through.