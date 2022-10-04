Taissa Farmiga, who starred as sister Irene in the 2018 horror film ‘Nun,’ is set to reprise her role in the sequel, titled ‘The Nun 2’. The movie is set to release on September 8, 2023.

Storm Reid, who was recently confirmed to join the New Line franchise, will co-star with Farmiga. The original 2018 film ‘Nun’ was set in 1952 Romania, where Farmiga’s character Sister Irene fought side by side with Demian Bichir’s Father Burke to survive the demonic possession of the evil spirit, called nun Valek. As per Variety’s report, the film earned a box office collection of $366 million across the world, becoming the franchise’s highest-grossing film to date.

The film was a prequel to 2016’s movie ‘The Conjuring 2’. Taissa’s older sister Vera, who has already appeared in three ‘Conjuring’ films as an exorcism specialist, Lorraine Warren.

Michael Chaves, who directed the seventh and most recent entry, ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ in 2021, will direct ‘The Nun 2’. The screenplay was written by Akela Cooper, with ongoing revisions by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

James Wan and Peter Safran will continue to produce ‘The Conjuring’ franchise under their respective banners Atomic Monster and The Safran Company, as they have for the previous seven editions. Atomic Monster’s production will be overseen by Judson Scott, with Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman serving as executive producers.

The Chronological Films in ‘The Conjuring’ Franchise are:

• The Conjuring (2013)

• Annabelle (2014)

• The Conjuring 2 (2016)

• Annabelle: Creation (2017)

• The Nun (2018)

• Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

• The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

(Inputs from IANS)