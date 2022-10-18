Kriti Sanon’s first look from ‘Bhediya’ out, trailer comes tomorrow

First look of Kriti Sanon reveals from her upcoming film ‘Bhediya’. She will be playing the role of a doctor, named Anika, while her co-star Varun Dhawan will be seen in the lead role as ‘Bhediya’.

She captioned the post as, “Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor!

Humans, please visit at your own risk! ‍⚕️

#BhediyaTrailer howling tomorrow!”

Kriti carries a short haircut with freckled skin and can be seen holding an injection.

‘Bhediya’ is a film of horror- comedy genre. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is the third installment in Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, the first two films being ‘Stree’, and ‘Roohi’.

‘Bhediya’ is scheduled to release on 25 November 2022 in theaters.